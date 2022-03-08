Jessica Bäckman made WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup history in more ways than one when the 2021 season fired into life on the Nürburgring Nordschleife on June 5.

As well as becoming the first female to race in the series, the then 23-year-old from Sweden became the first female driver to score WTCR points in her Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.









After finishing Race 1 in 21st position, the Target Competition driver battled back from an early delay to complete her debut WTCR weekend with P14 in Race 2.









“I got a quite good start in the first race but ended up on the wrong side at the second corner and lost a few positions,” Bäckman explained. “I was not so fast on the first lap and lost a bit but on the last two laps I gained again to the two cars in front of me so it was an okay race. But I wasn’t really happy about the settings so I adjusted them for the second race and the car felt much better and easier to drive.









“The start was okay but in the second corner there was a crash so I tried to avoid the crash but had to go on the grass. When I came up again it was quite slippery and I had to warm up the tyres but after that the car felt good and I was gaining time all the time.









“My lap times were improving a lot from [qualifying] and I also scored my first points so I’m very happy and thanks to the team for a great weekend.”

Ad

WTCR WTCR ace Azcona praises “incredible” Hyundai-powered hero Wickens YESTERDAY AT 05:01

WTCR Second not an option as Urrutia goes for WTCR gold 06/03/2022 AT 05:05