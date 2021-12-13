On a weekend when Aurélien Comte, Yann Ehrlacher and Jean-Karl Vernay were winning in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Circuit Zandvoort, newly crowned Formula One world champion** Max Verstappen was taking a keen interest in the action-packed racing.

Verstappen was at his home circuit for the Jumbo Racedagen on May 21, 2018, to perform demo runs in a Red Bull Formula One car and make several public appearances. He also took a grid tour with guests from TAG Heuer, the WTCR’s Official Timing Partner.



During his visit to the Race 2 grid, Verstappen offered words of support to Dutch WTCR regular Tom Coronel and Prince Bernhard van Oranje, who was competing as a wildcard entrant on the circuit he owns.



“I said already after the first two [Jumbo Racedagen] events we should create a big event around it as well, not just demonstration laps and of course for the WTCR joining this event is great and I really enjoy watching it as well,” Verstappen told WTCR reporter Alexandra Legouix at the time. “I really enjoy this weekend. It’s great to see and they also stay for every single series. They’re just very passionate about racing in general.”



**Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

