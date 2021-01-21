O’Keeffe joined Vuković Motorsport at WTCR Race of Belgium last September and placed P13 and P12 in the two races in one of the Swiss team’s Renault Mégane RS TCRs.



Although the Australian talent wasn’t eligible for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup points at Circuit Zolder due to his wildcard status, he nevertheless created a lasting impression.



“I’m extremely happy for my debut and Renault’s debut I hope I can come back and do some more racing with WTCR,” the 22-year-old said at the time. “This is where I want to be and I want to be for a full season at some stage. This is my focus and I know I can mix it with the guys. It’s only early days. Compared to our experience to everyone else we can do a very good job so hopefully there’s more to come in the future.”



O’Keeffe starts his TCR Australia title bid boosted his time-topping performance during official testing at Philip Island recently. He will drive a Renault Mégane RS TCR.



Meanwhile, the unusual event scheduling of the Tasmania-based event is due to Australia Day being marked on January 26.