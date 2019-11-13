Remembering when… Tarquini became first WTCR / OSCARO title winner

Piloting a Hyundai i30 N TCR for BRC Racing Team […]

Piloting a Hyundai i30 N TCR for BRC Racing Team on Yokohama tyres, Tarquini won the first event of the year in Morocco and had been firmly in the title fight ever since.



Despite a troubled Second Qualifying leaving him outside of the top 10 for the weekend’s deciding races, Tarquini did just enough with a P10 finish in Race 3 to hand him the title spoils ahead of Yvan Muller.



Four-time world champion Muller gave his all to snatch the crown from Tarquini’s grasp but his podium brace wasn’t quite enough to claim the top prize although his self-run, Hyundai-powered YMR squad, which was formed on the eve of the season, beat BRC to the Teams’ title thanks to his and Thed Björk’s collective efforts.



Nine-time Guia Race winner Rob Huff claimed a double DHL Pole Position in his Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI but the King of Macau had to settle for third and second – plus the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy.



Guerrieri, meanwhile, soaked up immense pressure from Huff to win Race 3, his second triumph of the season following his success at the Nürburgring Nordschleife earlier in the year. The Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver, the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver of the weekend, headed Huff and Norbert Michelisz with Muller fourth, Yann Ehrlacher fifth and Cupra-mounted Pepe Oriola completing the top six for Team OSCARO by Campos Racing.



Vervisch (Audi Sport Team Comtoyou) became winner number 15 of the inaugural WTCR / OSCARO season, pulling off a great pass to demote DHL Pole Position starter Timo Scheider to claim the Race 2 victory, taking the lead around the outside at Mandarin. Scheider took second with Muller third and Kevin Ceccon fourth in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo.



Vernay won Saturday’s opener for Audi Sport Team Leopard Racing with Muller second and DHL pole-sitter Huff third, while fourth place for Tarquini would prove crucial in the final title reckoning.



Winning quote:“I have the memory from nine years ago when I was thinking to stop racing because what do you want to achieve more than a world title?” said Gabriele Tarquini following his title triumph. “It’s probably the best time to stop, but I was thinking ‘why should I stop, I want to race. I have the adrenaline, I am not very slow, I can compete again.’ And I decided, because SEAT stopped, to start again with a private team in 2010, 2011, 2012 and then I was back in a Honda team. So I didn’t stop and this has been the greatest season. And I must also thank Hyundai for choosing me in the beginning, all the team, the mechanics and my team-mate. And I also want to congratulate Yvan, who made a great job through the season. He was my toughest opponent.”



Results reminder

DHL Pole Position Race 1: Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Race 1 winner: Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 1 fastest lap: Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

DHL Pole Position Race 2: Timo Scheider (DEU) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2 winner: Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2 fastest lap: Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

DHL Pole Position Race 3: Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Race 3 winner: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3 fastest lap: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Honda Civic Type R TCR

TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy: Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R

