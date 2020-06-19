Remembering when… WTCR ace Monteiro shared a Formula One podium with Schumacher

-

Fifteen years ago today (19 June 2005), Tiago Monteiro shared a podium with Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello.

That moment in the Formula One sun for Monteiro − a WTCR race winner, who this year will drive a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport − came during the infamous 2005 United States Grand Prix, in which he placed third of the six drivers who started and finished the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway driving for Jordan.



One tyre provider − which supplied seven of Jordan's rival teams − determined that its tyres would be usable for only 10 of the scheduled 73 laps due to problems being experienced through the circuit's banked final corner, repaved since the previous year's race. With the rules in 2005 requiring drivers to complete a full race distance on one set of tyres, racing was not an option for seven teams.



Despite having taken part in qualifying, all 14 cars on the tyres not supplied by Monteiro’s tyre provider returned to the pitlane at the end of the formation lap and sat out the race. “As soon as we got to the final corner there was this stream of cars heading for the pitlane one-by-one,” Monteiro said.



Monteiro, who was due to start P17, suddenly found himself in a net third, behind only the Ferraris and with a golden opportunity. All he'd need to do was finish ahead of his three main rivals at the tail end of the order − a feat he'd achieved five times already that season − to score a podium.



Some 90 minutes after the start, and with half a minute in hand over his team-mate, Monteiro had finished P3 behind Ferrari pair Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello − and with it secured a little bit of history. Not only was it the last of the 19 podiums scored by Jordan Grand Prix, it was also the first − and so far only − for a Portuguese driver in Formula One.



"I can remember being congratulated by Michael and Rubens, we were all happy together, but then we were kind of told not to celebrate too much because it was such a strange weekend and because it was not the best race for the fans,” said Monteiro, whose achievement "made the opening evening news, lunchtime news, for two or three days in a row”, and it remains one of the most significant results in his 20-plus-year racing career. “It's definitely something that will stay with me forever, and it has had a big positive impact on my life.”



Photo:Eric Vargiolu/DPPI. Image kindly supplied by DPPI. For more information go to:https://dppi-images.com/en/

WTCR Cyan is still the colour in WTCR YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post Remembering when… WTCR ace Monteiro shared a Formula One podium with Schumacher appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR From boy racer to touring car acer? Young gun Tassi appears on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear YESTERDAY AT 10:00