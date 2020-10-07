Riders from the FIM Endurance World Championship – which formed part of the exciting double-header weekend with the WTCR – begin races by sprinting from one side of the start/finish straight to the other, climbing onto their bikes and accelerating away.



Ahead of the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring getting underway, Thed Björk, Nicky Catsburg, Kevin Ceccon, Tom Coronel, Benjamin Leuchter, Tiago Monteiro and Jean-Karl Vernay emulated their EWC counterparts by running across the start/finish straight and climbing into their waiting WTCR cars.



And after strapping themselves in, they drove off for a lap of the 5.922-killometre Slovakia Ring behind the Audi WTCR safety car.