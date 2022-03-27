Recent confirmation that Circuit de Pau-Ville in France will host rounds one and two of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup revives a tradition that began in 2018 when a street track staged the opening weekend of a WTCR campaign.

Circuit Moulay El Hassan in Marrakech was the setting of the first event of both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.



Since then two permanent tracks, Circuit Zolder in Belgium and the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany, have had the honour of opening the new WTCR season in 2020 and 2021 respectively.



In just over 40 days from now it will be the city of Pau’s turn when year five of the WTCR begins on the iconic street course.



Ahead of WTCR Race of France taking place from May 7-8, here’s a reminder of what happened when WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco was up first on the calendar.



Flashback to 2019

Thed Björk saved his best to last with an historic Race 3 victory – the first in an FIA world-level event by a Chinese manufacturer.



Driving a Lynk & Co 03 TCR developed by Geely Group Motorsport from China, Björk inherited P1 from team-mate Yvan Muller and resisted intense pressure from DHL pole-sitter Frédéric Vervisch to follow Esteban Guerrieri and Gabriele Tarquini as a winner on the streets of Marrakech.



Guerrieri triumphed in Race 1 for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport with 2018 King of WTCR Tarquini taking first place in Race 2 for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse. Björk and WTCR rookie Néstor Girolami, Guerrieri’s Honda-powered team-mate, joined the Argentine on the Race 1 podium, with Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport’s Jean-Karl Vernay and Yann Ehrlacher finishing second and third to Tarquini in Race 2.



Behind second-placed Vervisch in Race 3, PWR Racing CUPRA driver Mikel Azcona made it a WTCR debut weekend to remember, the TCR Europe champion from Spain claiming third place.



But it was Björk who left Morocco on top on the #ROADTOMALAYSIA, where the 2019 season was set to conclude in December, with a five-point advantage over Guerrieri. ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport left Morocco ahead of the Teams’ standings by 12 points in front of Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.



Meanwhile, there were mixed emotions for home hero Mehdi Bennani. After posting two DNFs, the Moroccan hit back with P12 in Race 3 and the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy in his Sébastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.



The weekend’s big winners:



DHL Pole Position Race 1:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 1 winner:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 1 fastest lap:Attila Tassi (HUN) Honda Civic Type R TCR



DHL Pole Position Race 2:Nicky Catsburg (NLD) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2 winner:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2 fastest lap:Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR



DHL Pole Position Race 3:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 3 winner: Thed Björk (SWE) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 3 fastest lap:Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

