Belgium is celebrating part one of an epic FIA world championship double-header this weekend with the second WRC-counting Ypres Rally taking place ahead of the country’s Formula One grand prix in seven days.

Back in 2020, Belgium hosted the opening rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with Circuit Zolder the setting for two action-packed races. Here’s a brief reminder of what happened.

Néstor Girolami and Yann Ehrlacher triumphed in the two counters for Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co respectively as the 2020 WTCR season – delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic – kicked off.

As well as celebrating a race win, Ehrlacher left Belgium as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader for topping the title standings. Meanwhile, home hero Gilles Magnus scored a Rookie win double on his WTCR debut weekend.

Magnus, competing with the support of the RACB National Team, a talent-backing programme from Belgium’s ASN, topped the WTCR Trophy classification in Race 2 after his fellow Comtoyou Audi driver Tom Coronel had done likewise in Race 1.

Discovery Sports Events (then Eurosport Events) used the Zolder weekend to launch its #Race2Care campaign to help in the fight against COVID-19. Initiated by the WTCR promoter in support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement to return to racing with a clear purpose, DSE pledged to donate €1 for every kilometre completed by every all-season driver in every qualifying session and race in 2020 with the goal of raising €100,000 with additional donations from drivers, other members of the WTCR community and stakeholders.

WTCR Race of Belgium also marked the start of Goodyear’s exclusive WTCR tyre supplier agreement with all teams using the single specification of slick Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyre. Drivers benefited from an extremely consistent compound and were able to push hard to the end of each race, both held in warm and dry conditions.

In the two races, Thed Björk and Attila Tassi joined Girolami on the Race 1 podium with 21-year-old Tassi’s appearance his first top-three in the WTCR. Yvan Muller finished second behind his nephew Ehrlacher in Race 2 with WTCR newcomer Santiago Urrutia completing the top-three places in a Lynk & Co-powered, Cyan-run 1-2-3 after a technical issued slowed Magnus.

Nathanaël Berthon started the second race on the DHL Pole Position but was penalised for a jumped start. The Frenchman’s recovery drive earned him the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for the first time.

Race 1 highlights

