Reminder: Five epic WTCR races from 2019 on Eurosport today

From 11h30 CET today Eurosport 1 is replaying five epic races from the 2019 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Painstakingly selected from the list of 30 by the Eurosport Events team behind the WTCR, the five chosen races that Eurosport viewers will be able to savour are:



Race 2, WTCR Race of Hungary: Girolami fights through from sixth to win in slippery conditions



Race 1, WTCR Race of Slovakia: Vervisch gains eight places on opening lap then wins



Race 1, WTCR Race of Germany: Sensational slipstreaming on iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife



Race 2, WTCR Race of Macau: Muller, Guerrieri star in tense and strategic battle on the streets



Race 3, WTCR Race of Malaysia: The title decider that had everything goes down to the final lap



The races will be shown according to the schedule below although some local listings may differ. Once broadcast fans can select their favourite from the list of five via an online vote available on the WTCR’s official Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/



Race 2, WTCR Race of Hungary: 11h30 CET



Race 1, WTCR Race of Slovakia: 12h00 CET



Race 1, WTCR Race of Germany: 12h30 CET



Race 2, WTCR Race of Macau: 13h00 CET



Race 3, WTCR Race of Malaysia: 13h30 CET

