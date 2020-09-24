While one three-phase qualifying session is the norm at most events, the long Nürburgrinig Nordschleife track length (25.378 kilometres) at WTCR Race of Germany requires a single uninterrupted session of 40 minutes.

The Race 1 grid is decided by the final qualifying classification with positions 1-10 lining up in reverse order.



For Race 2, the grid is decided by the final qualifying order with the fastest driver in qualifying taking the DHL Pole Position.



Meanwhile, the fastest five drivers in Qualifying score points as follows: 10-8-6-4-2.