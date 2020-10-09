King of WTCR Nobert Michelisz has spoken of his “love” of racing three times at the same event, something he’ll get to do at the Slovakia Ring on Sunday in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse i30 N TCR.



While two races were timetabled at the events in Belgium and Germany last month, WTCR Race of Slovakia features three races on Sunday following two free practice sessions and the three-phase knock-out style qualifying on Saturday.



“For me it’s good because I enjoy driving and this is why I love the three-race format,” said Hungarian hero Michelisz. “I also like the layout – out of all the circuits on the calendar this year I think Slovakia Ring is one of the best. It should suit our car and I hope to have a good weekend fighting for podium finishes.”