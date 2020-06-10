Revealed: All-Dutch Audi squad in Esports WTCR

Image credit: FIA WTCR
Tom Coronel and Niels Langeveld are gearing up to form an all-Dutch, Audi-powered line-up in the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship, which begins at a virtual Salzburgring on Sunday (14 June).
They will drive the Audi RS 3 LMS under the Comtoyou Racing banner with Coronel’s car carrying DHL’s striking livery.
The made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience will take place on six virtual race days as follows:
14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)
21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)
28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)
5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
