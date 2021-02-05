The latest product from Audi Sport customer racing, the new Audi RS 3 LMS is set for action in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, plus other TCR categories across the globe.



Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing, said: “With its new transmission, advanced chassis and many other solutions, the RS 3 LMS has an even stronger race car character than before.



“We came up with a lot of ideas that will benefit the privateers. Individual changes to the chassis kinematics can now be made in minutes and give teams an advantage under time pressure, for example in qualifying. A more ergonomic cockpit supports the driver even better.



“The car is more of a race car than before, more robust and safer.”



A total of 180 units of the first-generation Audi RS 3 LMS were built, notching up nine wins in the WTCR, plus the FIA WTCR Rookie Driver Award in 2020 courtesy of Gilles Magnus.



Audi Sport customer racing will announce further plans for the Audi RS 3 LMS in the coming weeks.



Photo:Audi AG