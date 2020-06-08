WTCR

Revealed: Azcona, Boldisz to fly CUPRA flag in Esports WTCR

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Mikel Azcona and Bence Boldisz will fly the CUPRA flag in the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship.

Competing in the virtual new-for-2020 CUPRA Leon Competición, Azcona and Boldisz are the third driver line-up to be announced following confirmation of Hyundai-powered pair Luca Engstler and Norbert Michelisz and Honda Racing aces Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Visit FIAWTCR.com every day this week to discover a Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship driver line-up.

Meanwhile, the made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience will take place on six virtual race days as follows:

14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)
21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)
28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)
5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

WTCR

Revised 2020 calendar provides new opportunity to race full season in WTCR

3 HOURS AGO

The post Revealed: Azcona, Boldisz to fly CUPRA flag in Esports WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Coming up this week from WTCR

7 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Revealed: Girolami, Guerrieri join forces for Esports WTCR with Honda power

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

Revised 2020 calendar provides new opportunity to race full season in WTCR

3 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Coming up this week from WTCR

7 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Revealed: Girolami, Guerrieri join forces for Esports WTCR with Honda power

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

Revealed: Engstler and Michelisz to chase Esports WTCR success powered by Hyundai

06/06/2020 AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

YESTERDAY AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

YESTERDAY AT 19:40
Play Icon
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
WTA Stuttgart

Sharapova wins on return from ban

26/04/2017 AT 18:06
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleRevised 2020 calendar provides new opportunity to race full season in WTCR
Next articleVan der Sar confirms Manchester United interest in Van de Beek