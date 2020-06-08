Revealed: Azcona, Boldisz to fly CUPRA flag in Esports WTCR

-

Mikel Azcona and Bence Boldisz will fly the CUPRA flag in the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship.

Competing in the virtual new-for-2020 CUPRA Leon Competición, Azcona and Boldisz are the third driver line-up to be announced following confirmation of Hyundai-powered pair Luca Engstler and Norbert Michelisz and Honda Racing aces Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri on Saturday and Sunday respectively.



Meanwhile, the made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience will take place on six virtual race days as follows:



14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)

21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)

28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)

5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

