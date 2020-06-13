WTCR

Revealed: Cyan Performance Lynk & Co pair Bjork and Priaulx complete Esports WTCR line-up

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
28 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

-

Thed Björk and his fellow FIA world-title winning driver Andy Priaulx will complete the line-up for Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship.

Flying the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co flag, Björk and Priaulx will join the virtual version of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, which powers up at Salzburgring this Sunday (14 June) from 15h15 CET.

The made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience will take place on six virtual race days as follows:

14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)
21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)
28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)
5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

WTCR’s all you need to know about… #2 Germany

3 HOURS AGO

The post Revealed: Cyan Performance Lynk & Co pair Bjork and Priaulx complete Esports WTCR line-up appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

Twice around the clock go WTCR team-mates Berthon and Coronel

6 HOURS AGO
Catsburg on triumph and trouble in part two of his WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear

21 HOURS AGO
