Revealed: Cyan Performance Lynk & Co pair Bjork and Priaulx complete Esports WTCR line-up

Thed Björk and his fellow FIA world-title winning driver Andy Priaulx will complete the line-up for Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship.

Flying the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co flag, Björk and Priaulx will join the virtual version of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, which powers up at Salzburgring this Sunday (14 June) from 15h15 CET.



The made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience will take place on six virtual race days as follows:



14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)

21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)

28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)

5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

