WTCR

Revealed: Ehrlacher, Muller combine for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in Esports WTCR

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

The line-up for the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship continues to take shape with confirmation of the first Lynk & Co-powered outfit.

It features Yann Ehrlacher and his uncle Yvan Muller, the most successful FIA World Touring Car racer of all time, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCRs.

The made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience will take place on six virtual race days as follows:

14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)
21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)
28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)
5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

WTCR

Michelisz’s WTCR title-winning overalls up for #RaceAgainstCovid auction

19 HOURS AGO

The post Revealed: Ehrlacher, Muller combine for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in Esports WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Revealed: Azcona, Boldisz to fly CUPRA flag in Esports WTCR

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

Revised 2020 calendar provides new opportunity to race full season in WTCR

YESTERDAY AT 08:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

Michelisz’s WTCR title-winning overalls up for #RaceAgainstCovid auction

19 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Revealed: Azcona, Boldisz to fly CUPRA flag in Esports WTCR

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

Revised 2020 calendar provides new opportunity to race full season in WTCR

YESTERDAY AT 08:00
WTCR

Coming up this week from WTCR

YESTERDAY AT 04:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

YESTERDAY AT 14:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Mourinho: I'm not interested in Morata's move to Chelsea

20/07/2017 AT 10:47
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

06/06/2020 AT 16:58
Play Icon
Formula 1

Wolff: Bottas had the pace to take pole

29/04/2017 AT 18:39
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On

Previous articleMichelisz’s WTCR title-winning overalls up for #RaceAgainstCovid auction
Next articleKuznetsova: I don't even know who's in the top 10 these days