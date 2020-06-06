Revealed: Engstler and Michelisz to chase Esports WTCR success powered by Hyundai

Image credit: FIA WTCR
The first driver line-up for the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship has been revealed – and it’s powered by Hyundai.
Luca Engstler and Norbert Michelisz, the original gamer-turned-racer, will compete in the online series from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience in virtual Hyundai i30 N TCRs.
German Engstler’s car will carry the colours of Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, while Hungarian Michelisz will fly the flag of BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse.
The made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship will take place on six virtual race days as follows:
14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)
21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)
28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)
5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
