Image credit: FIA WTCR
-
Kevin Ceccon, Aurélien Comte and Mato Homola are the latest top drivers to preparing for battle in the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship.
Ceccon will represent Team Mulsanne in a virtual Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris, Comte will drive a virtual Peugeot 308TCR for DG Sport Compétition, while Homola will be at the wheel of an online Hyundai i30 N TCR from BRC Racing Team.
The made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience will take place on six virtual race days starting with the high-speed Salzburgring this Sunday (14 June). See below for the full schedule.
14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)
21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)
28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)
5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
WTCR race winner Monteiro supports #RaceAgainstCovid auction
The post Revealed: Esports WTCR wildcards set for action appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.