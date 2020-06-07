Revealed: Girolami, Guerrieri join forces for Esports WTCR with Honda power

-

The line-up for the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship continues to take shape with confirmation of the first Honda-powered squad.

It features Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri in ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCRs.



The made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience will take place on six virtual race days as follows:



14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)

21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)

28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)

5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

