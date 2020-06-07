WTCR

Revealed: Girolami, Guerrieri join forces for Esports WTCR with Honda power

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

The line-up for the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship continues to take shape with confirmation of the first Honda-powered squad.

It features Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri in ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCRs.

The made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience will take place on six virtual race days as follows:

14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)
21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)
28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)
5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

The post Revealed: Girolami, Guerrieri join forces for Esports WTCR with Honda power appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

