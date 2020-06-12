WTCR

Revealed: Monteiro, Tassi unite for Esports WTCR in ALL-INKL.DE Honda Civics

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
36 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

-

Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi have completed the Honda Civic Type R TCR line-up for the inaugural Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship, which kicks off at a virtual Salzburgring this Sunday (14 June) from 15h15 CET.

Competing under the ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport banner, they will join fellow Honda-powered racers Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri on the virtual grid.

The made-for-broadcast Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from Eurosport Events and RaceRoom Racing Experience will take place on six virtual race days as follows:

14 June: Salzburgring (Eurosport broadcast time: 15h15 CET)
21 June: Hungaroring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h30 CET)
28 June: Slovakia Ring (Eurosport broadcast time: 22h00 CET)
5 July: Ningbo International Speedpark (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
12 July: Circuito da Guia, Macau (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)
19 July: Sepang International Circuit (Eurosport broadcast time: 23h00 CET)

