Review: Baldi edges closer to Esports WTCR OSCARO title as M1RA team wins twice

Gergo Baldi’s third win of the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship season and Zoltan Csuti’s first-ever triumph capped a strong Macau race night on RaceRoom for the M1RA team and its Hungarian drivers.

Baldi’s success hands him a 71-point advantage over defending champion, the Slovakia-based Hungarian Bence Bánki with just the Sepang closing round remaining.



Although the Macau results remain provisional depending the outcome of the usual judicial processes, Baldi, Bánki and Germany’s Florian Hasse are all but assured a place in the live final in Malaysia on 14 December.



Qualifying recap: Baldi beats Bánki to pole

After Spain’s Nestor Garcia (Red Bull Racing Esports / Audi) set the initial pace, it was Benci Bánki and Gergo Baldi who battled it out for pole, with Baldi just doing enough to start at the front for Race One. Garcia lined up third ahead of Hungarian David Nagy (M1RA Esports / Hyundai) and Pole Kuba Brzezinski (Williams Esports / CUPRA), with Germany’s Alexander Dornieden (FA Racing Esports / Lynk & Co) only P11 and Julian Kunze down in P17. Real-life Comtoyou Team Audi Sport WTCR / OSCARO driver qualified P22 as Tim Jarschel prepared to start at the back following a grid penalty.



Race One recap: Banki settles for second behind Baldi

Gergo Baldi made full use of his pole position to lead as Germany’s Tim Jarschel, Macau simracer Avelino Jose Alves and Corentin Pointeau all picked up damage, while Macanese Lei Sabino lost connection to the server.



But while the start had been relatively calm, there was drama further back when Alves and Márk Balazsin made contact and blocked the track. Despite momentarily ending up on the roof of Pointeau’s car Jarschel was able to continue.



Nagy’s pass on Garcia when the Spaniard brushed the wall at Fisherman’s Bend followed, while Zoltan Csuti (M1RA Esports / Hyundai) and Alexander Dornieden battled it out for P10.



On lap three, Csuti got into a slide through Mandarin, and while the Hungarian regained control, Dornieden made contact with the German spinning then recovering only to go off at Lisboa, the next corner. Damage fears meant he retired, but there were no such problems for Langeveld who was up to P14 from P22 on the grid.



While the positions out front remained the same, Poland’s Nikodem Wisniewski and Jaroslav Honzik (Actrollvision / Hyundai) were battling it out for P8 and changing positions frequently.



Csuti was now having to contend with young German and Suzuka winner Michael Raechl (EURONICS Gaming / CUPRA), with Moritz Löhner (Williams Esports / Audi) and Julian Kunze behind.



Although Bánki was fastest through the infield section, he was unable to overtake Baldi for the win, settling instead for second with Nagy, Garcia and Brzezinski completing the top five. Jack Keithley finished sixth ahead of Florian Hasse, with Wisniewski, Honzik and Csuti rounding out the top 10. Raechl lost two places on the final lap to Löhner and Kunze and finished just ahead of Niels Langeveld in P13.



Watch the action again from Macau

Follow this link to watch the action from Macau:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLYxolReNyo



What’s next?

The Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship will be decided at a virtual Sepang International Circuit on Sunday 20 October.

