Hungarian Gergo Baldi converted pole position into Esports WTCR OSCARO victory number one with a dominant performance at a virtual Nürburging Nordschleife on Sunday evening.

Kuba Brzezinski (Poland) finished the first of two top server races in second place with Germany’s Moritz Löhner third.



Team work was crucial in the second race as the EURONICS Gaming duo of Florian Hasse and Julian Kunze combined to demote their fellow German Alexander Dornieden on the Döttinger Höhe straight on the final lap (pictured) with Hasse winning to become the first Esports WTCR OSCARO driver to triumph more than once in 2019.



Brzezinski now leads the ESPORTS WTCR Multiplayer Championship, while real-life WTCR / OSCARO racer Niels Langeveld won in server two, albeit following contact with Slovakian David Nemcek.



More to follow...

The post Review: Baldi stars, EURONICS pair deny Dornieden in Esports WTCR OSCARO appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.