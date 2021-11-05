In May 2020, Martin Haven, the voice of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, interviewed Gabriele Tarquini for the WTCR Fast Talkpodcast series presented by Goodyear.





“When I was a baby my father was running a fuel station and beside it there was a small go-kart track,” Tarquini said. “When I was five or six, I start playing with these small karts. The fire start, it was a passion. I loved these small machines and the love never ended, it’s still there.



“But [before the final WTCC race in 2009] I spoke to my family just before leaving for Macau that probably, if I win the title, I will stop racing because it’s the best moment and I have no [drive] for next season. It’s the world title I tried to catch for a long time and I cannot ask any more from my racing career. After the tough race with the big accidents, being in hospital with the car completely broken, I won the title.



“Okay, I didn’t have a seat for the next year because it was the last race of the SEAT manufacturer team, but I was still competitive, still enjoying racing, I made a fantastic season and I didn’t want to stop. It was my life and, in the press [conference], I didn’t mention about this idea to stop.”



02m15:Father’s business fuels the passion



03m10:Karting career starts in Rome aged 12 in 1974



04m35:Luck leads to single-seater move thanks to a generous donor



05m00:Back to school to get a racing licence



05m20:Stunning Caffi, Larini in Formula 2 shootout to land shock Formula 3000 chance



07m05:A dream comes true on the back of limited Formula 3 experience



07m57:First time in Formula 3000, first time at Silverstone but in second free practice



08m40:Spinning and finishing fifth in the rain



09m15:On a charge with front-row start at Thruxton



10m21:First podium at Estoril one day before Senna takes maiden Formula One victory



11m00:Crazy times in Curaçao



12m50:Impressive form leads to Le Mans 24 Hours debut in the dark



15m10:Carrying on Formula 3000 with year-old Coloni March



15m50:Becoming a man after meeting Enzo Ferrari – the man who knew everything!



21m20:Discussing Ferrari test drive possibilities



22m00:First chance to earn a wage in the first World Touring Car Championship



25m40:From school to San Marino Grand Prix in second Osella



27m07:Impossible to qualify but called up to race after Piquet crashes



31m04:Second chance in Formula One with Coloni



34m24:Giant-killing exploits with Coloni leads to late call from AGS for 1989



34m44:Going on a diet to land the Formula One drive that never happened with First



36m54:My best race ever at the 1989 Monaco Grand Prix



37m00:Recruited for Italian Super Touring thanks to Formula One skills



40m05:A new approach with guiding light Jacques Laffite



41m55:Too many accidents and not many friends in touring cars



43m20:New-for-1992 Fondmetal gives false hope



44m51:Giving up on Formula One and focusing on touring cars



45m39:The Alfa Romeo adventure begins



47m31:British Touring Car Championship-bound and a shock to the system



50m12:The secret behind the 155’s success



53m40:Dream start turns to a nightmare as cheating accusations start



55m00:Quitting, returning and winning in the BTCC



56m08:Returning to provide a helping hand in 1995



57m50:Gabriele Rumi steps in to ensure unlikely but unhappy Formula One return in 1995



00m30:Joining forces with JAS Motorsport for 1996 but not entirely happy



01m34:Working with Alessandro Mariani



01m57:Scoring Alfa Romeo’s first ITC victory at Silverstone



02m40:Back to the BTCC… but with Honda after talks with Volvo and Frank Williams



04m48:Heading to German STW with JAS and Honda in 1998



06m49:Second best to a famous team-mate Tom Kristensen



08m38:Honda-powered return to the BTCC in 2000 but keen on European action



10m18:Nine wins, 14 podiums but no title in Europe in 2001



12m15:Quiet times and thoughts of retirement after Honda’s change of plan pre-2002



14m51:European champion by a point in 2003



15m33:From last to first at Monza as Alex Zanardi returns to racing in front of 70,000 fans



19m44:Tight at the top in 2004 ETCC but no title defence



20m12:Discovering Andy Priaulx



21m30:Looking for other opportunities in the WTCC



22m02:Jaime Puig’s passion prompts SEAT switch for 2006



24m12:Clever management leads to strong team spirit via a toss of a coin



26m14:Battling Yvan Muller to become world champion



28m12:Stopping but not stopping after 2009 WTCC title triumph



30m57:Dreaming to be back behind the wheel with the passion still burning inside



32m36:Still able to fight and win



34m11:From privateer to factory driver with Honda after meeting and money memories



37m44:A power struggle at Honda



40m11:New TC1 era means new car, new engine at short notice and no time to test



42m03:Winning not pictured in 2015 as engine problems persist



44m04:Hard to accept job loss over breakfast



45m40:Determined not to stop racing



46m30:A very good, human experience at LADA



48m37:Scoring a ‘home’ win in Russia during the “best season ever” for LADA



49m48:Party time after winning in the wet



52m40:Exploring new opportunities after LADA exit means the WTCC door is closed



52m44:Reunited with Andrea Adamo at Hyundai



53m50:Developing a winner from scratch



54m42:New hope amid WTCC worries



56m00:Feeling the future with TCR rules



56m42:The call from Honda in 2017 for a rapid rain-hit run at Ningbo



57m40:Standing ovation from Honda



59m03:Starting a new era in Marrakech in 2018



1h01m00:The advantage disappears but the title is still achieved



1h02m35:Big competition, small difference in performance



1h03m35:Being clever is key



1h04m05:No more racing for the big deal as approach changes



1h05m16:Happy for Norbi



Click HERE for part one and here's a guide of what's in store:Father's business fuels the passionKarting career starts in Rome aged 12 in 1974Luck leads to single-seater move thanks to a generous donorBack to school to get a racing licenceStunning Caffi, Larini in Formula 2 shootout to land shock Formula 3000 chanceA dream comes true on the back of limited Formula 3 experienceFirst time in Formula 3000, first time at Silverstone but in second free practiceSpinning and finishing fifth in the rainOn a charge with front-row start at ThruxtonFirst podium at Estoril one day before Senna takes maiden Formula One victoryCrazy times in CuraçaoImpressive form leads to Le Mans 24 Hours debut in the darkCarrying on Formula 3000 with year-old Coloni MarchBecoming a man after meeting Enzo Ferrari – the man who knew everything!Discussing Ferrari test drive possibilitiesFirst chance to earn a wage in the first World Touring Car ChampionshipFrom school to San Marino Grand Prix in second OsellaImpossible to qualify but called up to race after Piquet crashesSecond chance in Formula One with ColoniGiant-killing exploits with Coloni leads to late call from AGS for 1989Going on a diet to land the Formula One drive that never happened with FirstMy best race ever at the 1989 Monaco Grand PrixRecruited for Italian Super Touring thanks to Formula One skillsA new approach with guiding light Jacques LaffiteToo many accidents and not many friends in touring carsNew-for-1992 Fondmetal gives false hopeGiving up on Formula One and focusing on touring carsThe Alfa Romeo adventure beginsBritish Touring Car Championship-bound and a shock to the systemThe secret behind the 155's successDream start turns to a nightmare as cheating accusations startQuitting, returning and winning in the BTCCReturning to provide a helping hand in 1995Gabriele Rumi steps in to ensure unlikely but unhappy Formula One return in 1995Click HERE for part two and here's a reminder of what was said:Joining forces with JAS Motorsport for 1996 but not entirely happyWorking with Alessandro MarianiScoring Alfa Romeo's first ITC victory at SilverstoneBack to the BTCC… but with Honda after talks with Volvo and Frank WilliamsHeading to German STW with JAS and Honda in 1998Second best to a famous team-mate Tom KristensenHonda-powered return to the BTCC in 2000 but keen on European actionNine wins, 14 podiums but no title in Europe in 2001Quiet times and thoughts of retirement after Honda's change of plan pre-2002European champion by a point in 2003From last to first at Monza as Alex Zanardi returns to racing in front of 70,000 fansTight at the top in 2004 ETCC but no title defenceDiscovering Andy PriaulxLooking for other opportunities in the WTCCJaime Puig's passion prompts SEAT switch for 2006Clever management leads to strong team spirit via a toss of a coinBattling Yvan Muller to become world championStopping but not stopping after 2009 WTCC title triumphDreaming to be back behind the wheel with the passion still burning insideStill able to fight and winFrom privateer to factory driver with Honda after meeting and money memoriesA power struggle at HondaNew TC1 era means new car, new engine at short notice and no time to testWinning not pictured in 2015 as engine problems persistHard to accept job loss over breakfastDetermined not to stop racingA very good, human experience at LADAScoring a 'home' win in Russia during the "best season ever" for LADAParty time after winning in the wetExploring new opportunities after LADA exit means the WTCC door is closedReunited with Andrea Adamo at HyundaiDeveloping a winner from scratchNew hope amid WTCC worriesFeeling the future with TCR rulesThe call from Honda in 2017 for a rapid rain-hit run at NingboStanding ovation from HondaStarting a new era in Marrakech in 2018The advantage disappears but the title is still achievedBig competition, small difference in performanceBeing clever is keyNo more racing for the big deal as approach changesHappy for NorbiHappiness is behind the wheel of a racing car

