In May 2020, Martin Haven, the voice of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, interviewed Gabriele Tarquini for the WTCR Fast Talkpodcast series presented by Goodyear.
For more than two hours, Tarquini, who earlier today announced his retirement from full-time driving, talked about his career from the very start, through his time in Formula One and his subsequent capture of two FIA World Touring Car titles.
“When I was a baby my father was running a fuel station and beside it there was a small go-kart track,” Tarquini said. “When I was five or six, I start playing with these small karts. The fire start, it was a passion. I loved these small machines and the love never ended, it’s still there.
“But [before the final WTCC race in 2009] I spoke to my family just before leaving for Macau that probably, if I win the title, I will stop racing because it’s the best moment and I have no [drive] for next season. It’s the world title I tried to catch for a long time and I cannot ask any more from my racing career. After the tough race with the big accidents, being in hospital with the car completely broken, I won the title.
“Okay, I didn’t have a seat for the next year because it was the last race of the SEAT manufacturer team, but I was still competitive, still enjoying racing, I made a fantastic season and I didn’t want to stop. It was my life and, in the press [conference], I didn’t mention about this idea to stop.”
ClickHEREfor part one and here’s a guide of what’s in store:
02m15:Father’s business fuels the passion
03m10:Karting career starts in Rome aged 12 in 1974
04m35:Luck leads to single-seater move thanks to a generous donor
05m00:Back to school to get a racing licence
05m20:Stunning Caffi, Larini in Formula 2 shootout to land shock Formula 3000 chance
07m05:A dream comes true on the back of limited Formula 3 experience
07m57:First time in Formula 3000, first time at Silverstone but in second free practice
08m40:Spinning and finishing fifth in the rain
09m15:On a charge with front-row start at Thruxton
10m21:First podium at Estoril one day before Senna takes maiden Formula One victory
11m00:Crazy times in Curaçao
12m50:Impressive form leads to Le Mans 24 Hours debut in the dark
15m10:Carrying on Formula 3000 with year-old Coloni March
15m50:Becoming a man after meeting Enzo Ferrari – the man who knew everything!
21m20:Discussing Ferrari test drive possibilities
22m00:First chance to earn a wage in the first World Touring Car Championship
25m40:From school to San Marino Grand Prix in second Osella
27m07:Impossible to qualify but called up to race after Piquet crashes
31m04:Second chance in Formula One with Coloni
34m24:Giant-killing exploits with Coloni leads to late call from AGS for 1989
34m44:Going on a diet to land the Formula One drive that never happened with First
36m54:My best race ever at the 1989 Monaco Grand Prix
37m00:Recruited for Italian Super Touring thanks to Formula One skills
40m05:A new approach with guiding light Jacques Laffite
41m55:Too many accidents and not many friends in touring cars
43m20:New-for-1992 Fondmetal gives false hope
44m51:Giving up on Formula One and focusing on touring cars
45m39:The Alfa Romeo adventure begins
47m31:British Touring Car Championship-bound and a shock to the system
50m12:The secret behind the 155’s success
53m40:Dream start turns to a nightmare as cheating accusations start
55m00:Quitting, returning and winning in the BTCC
56m08:Returning to provide a helping hand in 1995
57m50:Gabriele Rumi steps in to ensure unlikely but unhappy Formula One return in 1995
ClickHEREfor part two and here’s a reminder of what was said:
00m30:Joining forces with JAS Motorsport for 1996 but not entirely happy
01m34:Working with Alessandro Mariani
01m57:Scoring Alfa Romeo’s first ITC victory at Silverstone
02m40:Back to the BTCC… but with Honda after talks with Volvo and Frank Williams
04m48:Heading to German STW with JAS and Honda in 1998
06m49:Second best to a famous team-mate Tom Kristensen
08m38:Honda-powered return to the BTCC in 2000 but keen on European action
10m18:Nine wins, 14 podiums but no title in Europe in 2001
12m15:Quiet times and thoughts of retirement after Honda’s change of plan pre-2002
14m51:European champion by a point in 2003
15m33:From last to first at Monza as Alex Zanardi returns to racing in front of 70,000 fans
19m44:Tight at the top in 2004 ETCC but no title defence
20m12:Discovering Andy Priaulx
21m30:Looking for other opportunities in the WTCC
22m02:Jaime Puig’s passion prompts SEAT switch for 2006
24m12:Clever management leads to strong team spirit via a toss of a coin
26m14:Battling Yvan Muller to become world champion
28m12:Stopping but not stopping after 2009 WTCC title triumph
30m57:Dreaming to be back behind the wheel with the passion still burning inside
32m36:Still able to fight and win
34m11:From privateer to factory driver with Honda after meeting and money memories
37m44:A power struggle at Honda
40m11:New TC1 era means new car, new engine at short notice and no time to test
42m03:Winning not pictured in 2015 as engine problems persist
44m04:Hard to accept job loss over breakfast
45m40:Determined not to stop racing
46m30:A very good, human experience at LADA
48m37:Scoring a ‘home’ win in Russia during the “best season ever” for LADA
49m48:Party time after winning in the wet
52m40:Exploring new opportunities after LADA exit means the WTCC door is closed
52m44:Reunited with Andrea Adamo at Hyundai
53m50:Developing a winner from scratch
54m42:New hope amid WTCC worries
56m00:Feeling the future with TCR rules
56m42:The call from Honda in 2017 for a rapid rain-hit run at Ningbo
57m40:Standing ovation from Honda
59m03:Starting a new era in Marrakech in 2018
1h01m00:The advantage disappears but the title is still achieved
1h02m35:Big competition, small difference in performance
1h03m35:Being clever is key
1h04m05:No more racing for the big deal as approach changes
1h05m16:Happy for Norbi
1h06m30:Happiness is behind the wheel of a racing car
