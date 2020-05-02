Rivals punished for Guerrieri Esports WTCR podium loss

-

Gianmarco Fiduci and Tim Heinemann have been penalised for their involvement in the collision that robbed real-life WTCR racer Esteban Guerrieri of a Slovakia Ring Esports WTCR podium.

Guerrieri, who finished runner-up in the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, was on course to finish third in the second of two races at a virtual Slovakia Ring last month.



That was until contact at Turn 8 on lap 11 dropped him down the order, as Fiduci and Heinemann were both docked three points for their involvement in the incident, which is detailed in the official report below.



“Guerrieri is defending his position hard, goes slightly on the grass in Turn 7 and brakes on the inside for Turn 8. Heinemann brakes too late, but also gets hit himself by Fiduci. Fiduci himself gets pushed by [Kubaa] Brzezinski, but that also happens because Fiduci comes across Brzezinski. The big loser of the situation is Guerrieri.”

