Luca Engstler revved up for his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a double-points finish in Belgium last weekend.

Making his first appearance as an all-season WTCR driver, Engstler was P12 in Race 1 before completing the top 10 in Race 2 at the wheel of his Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR among a highly competitive field.

As well as scoring overall points, Engstler was second among the WTCR Rookie Driver contenders in both races at Circuit Zolder.

Following his Race 1 performance the 20-year-old Engstler said: “The set-up felt really good. It was a cool first race for me and it was important to be there and show that I could follow Norbi [Michelisz] by being on the same pace as him in the race.”

WTCR Race of Germany takes place from September 24-26. Visit FIAWTCR.com soon to discover what racing at home means for Engstler.

