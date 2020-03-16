Rookie set to rise: Engstler steps up to WTCR full-time with family squad

Having won myriad TCR titles at national and regional level, 20-year-old Luca Engstler will embark on his first full season of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racing in 2020.

The German, a graduate of Hyundai’s Junior Driver initiative, will drive a Hyundai Customer Racing-supported i30 N TCR for his family team, Engstler Motorsport, which is entered under the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team banner. Dutchman Nicky Catsburg, who scored 166 points with Hyundai power in 2019, will drive a second entry.



“Joining the WTCR grid is really a dream for me,” said Engstler, whose father Franz was an FIA World Touring Car racer for seven seasons. “I have to thank Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing. As part of their Junior Driver programme last year I was able to take advantage of some of their knowledge and learn from Norbi, Gabriele and Nicky. Then they trusted me to drive in Macau last year which was a great experience and something that should help me for this season. Hopefully I can repay some of the support they’ve given me and help keep the i30 N TCR at the front of the WTCR field in 2020.”



Catsburg in podium push

After missing out on a WTCR podium in 2019, Catsburg has high hopes for his second campaign.



“I’m excited for a second season in the series, and with a new team,” said the 32-year-old. “Engstler Motorsport have a lot of experience and success with the i30 N TCR around the world and, of course, before that as well. Hopefully together we can add to that story this season. I really enjoyed driving the Hyundai i30 N TCR in FIA WTCR last year. The series has some of the best racing, and best touring car drivers in the world and is incredibly competitive on track in every session.”

