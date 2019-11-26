Robert Dahlgren and Luca Engstler completed the WTCR Race of Macau weekend with points in the bag following their respective efforts on the legendary Circuito da Guia.

While Dahlgren was competing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO for the first time, Engstler was making his second start in the series, albeit as a points-chasing driver following his wildcard appearance at WTCR Race of Slovakia in May.



Deputising for Augusto Farfus at BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team and making his debut at Macau, German teen Engstler finished P14 in Race 3.



“The weekend was unbelievably tough,” said Engstler. “To be honest I was expecting it to be like this. In the end I am really happy with how I improved with every lap.”



Dahlgren, who was brought in by PWR Racing in place of Daniel Haglöf in recognition of his TCR Scandinavia title triumph, also scored points with P13 in Race 1.



“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to race at this track with PWR Racing and CUPRA,” said Dahlgren. “I'm convinced we had the speed for top 10 race positions, but we didn't get the results to match our speed. That’s how it goes sometimes, we just have to keep developing and learn from this experience.”

The post Rookies ranked: Dahlgren, Engstler score in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.