Four young talents will be in contention for the inaugural FIA Rookie Award when the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup begins in Belgium this weekend.

Drivers aged 23 and under at the start of the year, but with experience of no more than two race weekends in either WTCR or the FIA World Touring Car Championship, are eligible for the coveted FIA title.



Hungary’s Bence Boldizs, 23 (pictured), 20-year-old German Luca Engstler, Belgian 21-year-old Gilles Magnus and Jack Young, 18, from Northern Ireland will battle for the prize throughout the season.