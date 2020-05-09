Safe (bet) at home? The WTCR drivers who starred in front of their own fans

-

Thirty-one drivers have raced at home in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup since it began in 2018. Here are five who achieved big things in front of their own fans.

Mehdi Bennani

Bennani got the inaugural WTCR season off to an almost perfect start when he finished second in Race 2 at WTCR AFRIQUIA Race of Morocco in 2018, coming home 0.8s behind Jean-Karl Vernay.



Benjamin Leuchter

Although few drivers on last year’s #WTCR2019SUPERGRID had better knowledge of the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife than Leuchter, the local hero still had to deliver to score his first WTCR victory on the iconic track last May. And deliver he did with a memorable Race 3 victory.



Ma Qinghua

From a podium one day to qualifying heartbreak the next, Ma Qinghua experienced dramatically contrasting fortunes at WTCR Race of China last season. Having finished runner-up to Yvan Muller in Race 1, the Shanghai driver then collided with a slow-going Néstor Girolami in Second Qualifying, ending hopes of more home success in an instant.



Norbert Michelisz

While Michelisz has yet to win at home in the WTCR era, something he achieved twice in the WTCC, he came close in 2018 and 2019 when he finished runner-up to Hyundai-powered team-mate Gabriele Tarquini.



Tiago Monteiro

Monteiro registered the ultimate comeback victory on the streets of Vila Real in his native Portugal last summer having fought to recover from serious injuries sustained in a testing crash in September 2017.

