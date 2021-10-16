Leading drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will be on track at Circuit Pau-Arnos today (Saturday) as WTCR Race of France gets underway. This is a reminder of what’s happening and when.
Free Practice 1:10h45-11h30
Free Practice 2:13h30-14h00
Qualifying Q1:16h20-16h40
Qualifying Q2:16h35-16h45
Qualifying Q3:16h55-17h00
