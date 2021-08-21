Track action begins at WTCR Race of Hungary today with two practice sessions and Qualifying in store.

Free Practice 1 runs from 09h30-10h15 CET with Free Practice 2 following from 12h30-13h00.



The three-phase Qualifying session begins at 15h30 when the battle to secure pole position for Race 1 and Race 2 takes place.

