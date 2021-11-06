The penultimate event of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season gets underway today when Adria International Raceway hosts WTCR Race of Italy.
Here’s a timetable refresher:
Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15
Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00
Qualifying Q1:15h30-15h50
Qualifying Q2:15h55-16h05
Qualifying Q3:16h10-16h25 approx.
