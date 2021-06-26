It’s a busy day at WTCR Race of Portugal, rounds three and four of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. Here’s a reminder of what’s in store at Circuito do Estoril.
Free Practice 1:09h00-09h45
Free Practice 2:12h00-12h30
Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20
Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35
Qualifying Q3:From 15h40
All times are local and subject to change.
