Published 26/06/2021 at 05:51 GMT | Updated 26/06/2021 at 05:51 GMT

It’s a busy day at WTCR Race of Portugal, rounds three and four of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. Here’s a reminder of what’s in store at Circuito do Estoril.

Free Practice 1:09h00-09h45

Free Practice 2:12h00-12h30

Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20

Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35

Qualifying Q3:From 15h40



All times are local and subject to change.

