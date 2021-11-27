With Sochi Autodrom all set to host WTCR VTB Race of Russia, the deciding rounds of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, here’s a reminder of what’s on-track and when today (Saturday).

Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15



Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00



Qualifying Q1:15h00-15h20



Qualifying Q2:15h25-15h35



Qualifying Q3:15h40-15h55 approx.



All timings are local and subject to change.



