Saturday WTCR races live from Nürburgring Nordschleife

Races 2 and 3 at WTCR Race of Germany will be broadcast live around the world at 11h00 and 12h20 CET today.

Available on Eurosport Player and Eurosport across Europe, all the action from the Nürburgring Nordschelife will also be shown as it happens as follows:



Belgium: RTBF Auvio

China: Tencent

Hungary: M4 Sport

Japan: J SPORTS

Latin America: Fox Sports 3

Sub-Saharan Africa: Kwesé



There will also be full coverage, albeit on a delayed basis, on Fox Sports 2 in Brazil.



The legendary Nürburgring Nordschelife is hosting the fifth event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. Norbert Michelisz won a thrilling Race 1 on Friday evening. Clickhereto watch the highlights.

