While a heavy Honda is set to compromise Néstor Girolami’s bid to reclaim the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader blue jacket and cap, the Argentine is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for this weekend’s WTCR Race of Spain.

Like fellow Honda-powered drivers Esteban Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi, Girolami’s Civic Type R TCR will carry an additional 60 kilograms of weight at MotorLand Aragón.

And while the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport star can’t change the rules, he can rule when it comes to physical fitness.

“I’ve prepared very well because I know how intense the heat will be,” said Girolami. “I’ve trained in very hot conditions, I’ve been in the sauna, I’ve been training on my bike in very hot conditions, not staying in the gym with air conditioning but trying to simulate the temperatures we will have in Aragón.

“What we eat and drink is very important, we are drinking more than normal and taking some minerals and salts to prevent dehydration. But these kinds of things you can’t take during the week of the race because it’s already too late. You need to prepare your body in advance to get to the point where you are very hydrated to perform in the best way possible.

“Aragón is a tough track for us and we have struggled year-by-year to get close to the top 10 in normal circumstances. Aside from hoping for rain to come, it doesn’t seem like there is a lot we can do because we expect most of the other teams to still be a bit lighter while we carry more compensation weight. We need to work very hard, but we are right there at the moment in the Drivers’ standings and in the lead of the Teams’ points, so the motivation is there to stay in the fight.”

