Esteban Guerrieri has told his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car rival Gilles Magnus that competing in the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa has similarities to racing Scalextric.

Magnus will contest the twice-round-the-clock event later today in a Saintéloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS alongside team-mates César Gazeau and Aurélien Panis, plus Nicolas Baert, the son of his WTCR team Comoyou Racing’s owner Jean-Michel Baert.

Guerrieri was part of a Honda NSX GT3-powered team that contested the 2018 event at Spa and included ex-Formula One race winner Riccardo Patrese in its line-up.

Giving advice to Magnus during the pre-event press conference for WTCR Race of Italy last Friday, Guerrieri said: “It’s so much fun, mostly during the night because the car is so hooked [and there are] cooler temperatures. It’s like you are driving Scalextric, it’s really cool but you’ve just got to try to get a good pace. Because you are among all GT3s, the traffic is not that bad and you are all at a similar pace so you can go in a really good rhythm.”

Of his opportunity to race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in a 24-hour race, Belgian Magnus, who won Race 2 at WTCR of Italy for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport last weekend, said: “This has been a dream for a long time, not only because it’s at home but because it’s the 24 Hours of Spa. Every driver would love to won this race. Thanks to my contract with Audi sport I got this opportunity so I will try to make the best of that as well. I will enjoy it to the fullest.”

