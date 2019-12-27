Season recap: WTCR Race of China

Yvan Muller scored a win double for Lynk & Co on home soil to move firmly into the fight for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

After winning Race 1 on Saturday, Cyan Racing-run Muller beat nephew and fellow Lynk & Co-powered driver Yann Ehrlacher to the victory in Race 3. And by finishing third in Race 2, Muller set a record for the most points scored in a single WTCR / OSCARO weekend with an impressive haul of 76 to make him the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver. He’s one point down on Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport) on the #RoadToMalaysia and 17 behind new leader Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse).



Team Mulsanne’s Ma Qinghua finished second to Muller in Race 1 but was denied a shot at more success on Sunday. After going fastest in Second Qualifying Q1, Ma was on a flying lap nearing the end of Q2 when he encountered a visibly slower Néstor Girolami.



Anxious not to lose time, Ma attempted to pass at the chicane only for Girolami to hold his line. There was contact, Ma spun out and the session was red flagged with the Alfa Romeo stranded. With no time left to improve his position, Ma was eliminated as Girolami progressed to Q3, although the Argentine was later penalised. After contact put him out of Race 2, Ma started Race 3 from the pitlane and had fought his way up to ninth position only to stop with more damage.



Norbert Michelisz beat his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate Gabriele Tarquini to the Race 2 victory with Tarquini adding a second podium with third in Race 3. Michelisz thought he’d secured the reverse-grid DHL Pole Position for Race 2 only for Girolami’s demotion to promote Andy Priaulx into the all-important P10 instead.



Priaulx led relatively comfortably for several laps before he became embroiled in a titanic scrap with his Hungarian rival, which ended with hefty contact between the pair, one of several incidents in a hectic second race, after Priaulx’s Lynk & Co picked up a puncture and slowed suddenly.



Michelisz had earlier taken fourth in Race 1 ahead of Nicky Catsburg and Aurélien Panis. After retiring from Race 2, Panis took up his career-best second-row start in Race 3 to finish sixth behind Augusto Farfus and Thed Björk – who was fourth in Race 2 – after several hits dropped him back.



PWR Racing CUPRA driver Mikel Azcona was the best of nine Ningbo rookies with third in Race 1, while team-mate and joint team owner Daniel Haglöf was fifth in Race 2 and the winner of the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy. Attila Tassi took sixth for the Honda-powered KCMG in Race 2, while team-mate Tiago Monteiro crashed heavily in Race 3 following contact with Mehdi Bennani’s Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, albeit without injury.



ROUNDS 19-21: WTCR RACE OF CHINA, 13-15 SEPTEMBER 2019



DHL Pole Position Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 1 winner:Yvan Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 1 fastest lap:Aurélien Panis (FRA) Cupra TCR



DHL Pole Position Race 2:Andy Priaulx (GBR) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2 winner:Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2 fastest lap:Daniel Haglöf (SWE) Cupra TCR



DHL Pole Position Race 3:Yvan Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 3 winner: Yvan Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 3 fastest lap:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR



TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy:Daniel Haglöf (SWE) Cupra TCR

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yvan Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

The post Season recap: WTCR Race of China appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.