Season recap: WTCR Race of Macau

Andy Priaulx scored a first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO victory on the streets of Macau to complete a dream weekend for Chinese brand Lynk & Co, which powered all three race winners.

Yvan Muller bagged two wins for Cyan Racing to set up a thrilling title decider with Norbert Michelisz, Esteban Guerrieri and Thed Björk at the Sepang International Circuit’s season super-finale.



Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse) left Macau on the #RoadToMalaysia with a slender nine-point advantage over ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda driver Guerrieri after both made it through a tough weekend.



Hungarian Michelisz finished second in Race 1 before battling to P10 and P12 in the two Sunday races – a crash in Second Qualifying Q1 hitting his hopes of a bigger score. Guerrieri, meanwhile, was a Race 1 DNF but took fourth in Race 2 and P10 in Race 3. He was set to start Race 2 on the DHL pole only to be hit with a grid penalty and drop to fourth in the order.



There were no such problems for Muller (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co), who converted his First Qualifying DHL pole into a Race 1 victory, which he followed up with a charging drive from fifth to first in Race 2. Sixth in Race 3 put him two points behind Guerrieri and 11 behind Michelisz.



Kevin Ceccon (Team Mulsanne) hit back from his WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan podium disappointment to twice finish in the top three aboard an Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR.



Rob Huff was fourth in Race 1 but his pursuit of a record-extending 10th Macau Guia Race win was dashed when he was unable to turn the Race 3 DHL qualifying top spot into a victory for SLR VW Motorsport. He finished second with Jean-Karl Vernay taking third for Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport. Johan Kristoffersson, the double FIA World Rallycross champion, was the best Macau rookie with fifth in Race 2 and fourth in Race 3 for SLR Volkswagen.



Nicky Catsburg (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team) picked up the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for his Race 2 charge, while Billy Lo was the best of the wildcard racers, the Macanese driver a weekend high of P23 in Race 1.



Tom Coronel was twice in the top 15 for Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing as Luca Engstler scored his first WTCR / OSCARO points in Race 3, having been called up to deputise for Augusto Farfus at BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team.



ROUNDS 25-27: WTCR RACE OF MACAU, 14-17 NOVEMBER 2019



DHL Pole Position Race 1:Yvan Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 1 winner:Yvan Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 1 fastest lap:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMS



DHL Pole Position Race 2:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2 winner:Yvan Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2 fastest lap:Nicky Catsburg (NLD) Hyundai i30 N TCR



DHL Pole Position Race 3:Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Race 3 winner: Andy Priaulx (GBR) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 3 fastest lap:Andy Priaulx (GBR) Lynk & Co 03 TCR



TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy:Nicky Catsburg (NLD) Hyundai i30 N TCR

TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver:Yvan Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

