Tom Coronel said finishing runner-up in the TCR Europe standings courtesy of a second-place double at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last weekend amounted to his “best European season ever”.

In his 33rd year of racing, Coronel completed his 2023 TCR Europe campaign with six podiums from 11 races aboard his DHL-backed Audi RS 3 LMS.

Ad

However, it would prove to be a close fight with Hyundai-powered Target Competition driver Josh Files, who started the final TCR Europe race of the year four points ahead of Coronel and three places higher up on the grid.

WTCR WTCR leader Azcona stays sixth, Vervisch climbs to 10th in TCR World Ranking YESTERDAY AT 11:46

But while several incidents left Files in P19, Comtoyou Racing driver Coronel charged through from ninth to third as team-mate Franco Girolami took the title, while Comtoyou claimed the Teams’ prize.

“As a whole, it was also a great season: runner-up, team champion,” Coronel said afterwards. “Victories at Paul Ricard and the Nürburgring, podium at Portimão, in Spa, here twice: my best European season ever.”

Coronel’s focus switches to the FIA Motorsport Games at Circuit Paul Ricard next week when he will represent Team Netherlands in the Touring Car category.

WTCR The Catsburg’s back! Hyundai-powered Dutch ace in WTCR return with BRC 18/10/2022 AT 08:10