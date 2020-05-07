Sensational at Suzuka: ‘Dreamer’ Monteiro completes return from injury with top 15 finish

-

With the WTCR All Access show from last year’s WTCR Race of Japan at Suzuka being replayed at FIAWTCR.com today, here’s a reminder of another sensational moment from the 2018 event when Tiago Monteiro achieved the seemingly impossible.

Having been cheered back onto the track by his fellow WTCR drivers via an emotionally-charged guard of honour the previous day, Monteiro completed his comeback from series injury with a point-scoring finish, revealing afterwards that he thought he was dreaming as he headed to the grid for the start.



Monteiro hadn’t raced since WTCC Race of Argentina on 16 July 2017 but he returned with P15 in his Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda Civic, a gap of 468 days.



“It’s a great feeling to be back,” he said. “As I’ve said before, the whole weekend has been very emotional and very exciting and I’m enjoying the moment really. The warm-up lap was actually very tense, it was quite strange. I felt like I was almost dreaming, like I wasn’t really here and at the same time it felt like it was two or three weeks ago. It was very surreal. Then in the race it felt normal, you’re doing your stuff. I just did my race, to understand the car, tried to push and have fun. And I did. I enjoyed it.”

