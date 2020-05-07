Sensational at Suzuka: Kev-win Ceccon scores a WTCR first

-

As FIAWTCR.com replays the WTCR All Access show from last year’s WTCR Race of Japan at Suzuka, here’s a reminder of a sensational moment from the 2018 event when Kevin Ceccon underlined his huge promise with a stunning maiden triumph.

Driving an Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris, the Team Mulsanne-run Italian started second but overtook DHL pole-sitter Aurélien Comte on the run to the chicane at the end of the second lap.



Keeping his composure during two safety car periods, the then 25-year-old held on for victory, radioing his team two corners from home to ensure they were in position to celebrate their momentous win.



“It was good fighting with Aurélien because his start was slightly better than mine and I was not able to overtake him on lap one, but then we fight,” said Ceccon, who became winner number 14 of the 2018 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.



“We had two safety cars and it was not easy to hold our position, but then I achieved that and I am happy for myself and the team as well.



“You don’t think you are winning the race until the last corner. You keep your concentration to not make mistakes and keep your position.



“I have to say that when I started and was P2 on the first lap Yvan [Muller] was very close to me and Aurélien much further [ahead], so at the beginning my idea was to keep the position. But then I saw I could catch Aurélien quite easily, so I decided I needed to pass him, but it’s never easy to pass.



“I as lucky that we started to fight hard at 130R and on the exit I was able to grab the position before the braking, which was good. The only thing I did different from a normal race was before the final corner I called the team by radio and said ‘guys, jump on the wall and see you there’.”



Behind Comte (DG Sport Compétition PEUGEOT 308TCR), Yvan Muller kept Esteban Guerrieri at bay to claim third place in his YMR Hyundai i30 N TCR and join Gabriele Tarquini (BRC Racing Hyundai) at the top of the standings with five races of the season remaining.

