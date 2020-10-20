With his Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport-entered RS 3 LMS running with the full 60 kilograms of compensation weight, plus a further 20 kilograms under the terms of a waiver for using the previous generation ECU, Coronel arrived at the Hungaroring braced for a tough weekend.



And his task was made harder when he was hampered in qualifying by clutch and differential issues.



Nevertheless, he finished in the top 15 in Races 1 and 3 and was on course for more points in Race 2 but for a drive-through penalty – the result of separate collisions with Gabriele Tarquini and Luca Engstler – dropping him down to P17 at the finish.



“My race starts were good, I was able to make up positions,” said the Dutchman, who holds second place in the WTCR Trophy after 10 races. “That was positive, and so was the fact that we still scored some points.”



Watch Tom Coronel’s WTCR Race of Hungary recap video by clickingHERE.