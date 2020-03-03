Seven @ 60 in WTCR

With the third WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season getting underway next month, FIAWTCR.com is revealing the seven members of an exclusive club.

Since the WTCR first took to the track in 2018, 60 races have taken place. The following drivers have had the honour of taking part in all of them.



They are:



Thed Björk (Sweden)

Yann Ehrlacher (France)

Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina)

Norbert Michelisz (Hungary)

Yvan Muller (France)

Aurélien Panis (France)

Jean-Karl Vernay (France, pictured)

