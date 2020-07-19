Seven go for the Pre-season Esports WTCR title in Sepang

-

Seven drivers are still in contention for the Pre-season Esports WTCR title, which will be decided at a virtual Sepang International Circuit tonight.

In addition to Yann Ehrlacher (pictured) and Norbert Michelisz, Spain’s Mikel Azcona (CUPRA Racing), BRC Racing’s Mato Homola from Slovakia, Argentine Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport), Hungary’s Attila Tassi (ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport) and ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Néstor Girolami from Argentina can all take top spot.



All seven have won races this year, while Guerrieri was a winner when Sepang hosted the simracers versus the WTCR drivers series showdown in May.



The provisional standings after Round 10 of 12 are as follows:



1 Yann Ehrlacher (France), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 157 points



2 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), BRC N Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, 148



3 Mikel Azcona (Spain), CUPRA Racing, 140



4 Mato Homola (Slovakia), BRC Racing Team, 131



5 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 130



6 Attila Tassi (Hungary), ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, 121



7 Néstor Girolami (Argentina), ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 111



8 Niels Langeveld (Netherlands), Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 97



9 Bence Boldizs (Hungary), Zengő Motorsport, 88



10 Aurélien Comte (France), DG Sport Compétition, 62



Top 15 drivers in each race score points as follows: 25-20-16-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1



Top 5 drivers in Superpole score points as follows: 5-4-3-2-1

