The wins keep on coming for Luca Engstler. One week after his double FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title triumph at WTCR Race of France, the Hyundai-powered racer claimed the ADAC TCR Germany crown following an impressive performance at Hockenheim.

Engstler has been combining his ADAC TCR Germany attack with his second season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for his family team.



And with the ADAC TCR Germany finale clashing with WTCR Race of Italy at Adria International Raceway next month, Engstler was under pressure to secure domestic honours – and a seventh TCR category title – aboard his Liqui Moly-backed Hyundai i30 N TCR.



“It’s been a perfect weekend for me and the team,” said the 21-year-old following his ADAC TCR Germany title triumph. “Obviously we’ve been a bit under pressure to finish everything the weekend before [the final round] as I am not able to come to the Nürburgring as we have WTCR in Italy. Mentally, it was not an easy weekend, but the [points] gap was quite solid before and I knew if we put in a good performance on Saturday we could be quite relaxed for Sunday and that’s what we did.”



Engstler did his title chances the power of good when he won Race 1 at Hockenheim. But, as he explained, Sunday’s second counter didn’t go quite to plan.



“Race 2 was quite hard,” the talented German said. “I had a very good start but with a small hit I was falling back to P10. But I recovered to P4 which was enough to secure the title a weekend before the end.



“I am massively proud to score my seventh title in TCR, it’s been a great season and I’ve enjoyed it a lot. I just need to get some proper performance for the last [WTCR] events [in Italy and Russia].”



Engstler will be back behind the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR at WTCR of Italy from November 6/7 when he will link up with fellow Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver Jean-Karl Vernay. Vernay won Race 2 at WTCR Race of France earlier this month, the Engstler team’s third victory in the series since it joined full time in 2020.

