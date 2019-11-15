Gordon Shedden will take no further part in the WTCR Race of Macau following his Second Qualifying Q1 crash earlier today.

Shedden went off at Moorish corner, striking the barriers with the front of his Audi RS 3 LMS, before being collected by Norbert Michelisz’s Hyundai i30 N TCR.



A tweet from Audi Sport customer racing read: “Due to accident damage sustained in today’s final@FIA_WTCRqualifying at Macau, Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport withdraws the Audi RS 3 LMS of@gordonsheddenfor the remainder of the ninth race weekend”.

The post Shedden car damage means no more Macau WTCR action appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.