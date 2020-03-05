Showman the number: Coronel goes for 500 in WTCR 2020

Tom Coronel will aim to make it 500 touring car career starts when he contests the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020.

Known as The Showman for his ability to grab the limelight wherever he goes, the ultra-charismatic Dutchman, championship-winning racer, entrepreneur, TV pundit and YouTube star hasn’t missed an FIA World Touring Car season since the WTCC was revived in 2005. And he remains one of the most popular members of the World Touring Car family.



Having started 2020 with his best Dakar finish to date by navigating twin brother Tim to 27th overall, Coronel, 47, is now fully focused on his upcoming WTCR campaign. While he will continue to represent Comtoyou Racing from Belgium, he will do so in an Audi RS 3 LMS.



Comtoyou connection important for Coronel

“For me, racing with the same team for a longer time is important,” said Coronel. “Last year, Comtoyou and me was a good match. Co-operation was pleasant for both sides and now we have made the switch to Audi. The team also has experience with this brand. For me, Audi isn’t entirely new either: I raced an Audi during the Le Mans 24 Hours back in 2001. In October last year, during the TCR Spa 500, Audi showed its interest in a co-operation with the team and with me as the driver. That gave me a good feeling, also because Audi is involved in this project in various ways.



“Technically, the Audi has many similarities to the CUPRA I raced last year, but the RS 3 really surprised me during my first tests in Spain with the Goodyear tyres that are new for this year. It is different in several aspects and that gives me a good feeling. We also know already that we will be doing some further testing prior to the first race weekend to fine-tune the car.”



New year, new number, big number

Having raced with number 50 in 2019 to mark loyal partner DHL’s half-century celebrations, Coronel will use 31 in 2020, which will be his 31st season of racing.



“I sat down with a few people to analyse my history in racing,” Coronel explained. “When you take into account the series that preceded the current WTCR [ETCC, WTCC], my race with the Carly Motors BMW at Estoril and the European TCR races, it adds up to 413 races. There is nobody else to have been racing in this championship for so long. When you also add my other touring car races, like the ones with the Citroën AX, the BMW in the Dutch Touring Car Championship and more, the total is 484 races. With 20 WTCR races scheduled for the upcoming season, my total will exceed 500 touring car races this year. A unique feat that we will be celebrating accordingly!”



World Tom Coronel Racingback on TV

Tom Coronel’s activities will again be covered on Dutch channel RTL 7 through theWorld Tom Coronel Racingprogramme. “My races in the various classes will be broadcast on RTL 7,” said Coronel. “Again, I will be using the TomCam to get some behind-the-scenes footage during the race weekends as well.” RTL 7 will also broadcast WTCR race action in 2020.



Coronel’s loyal partners on board for 2020

Coronel is partnering with the following companies for the 2020 season: DHL, Eurol Lubricants, Tricorp Workwear, ERU Prestige Kaas voor Kerels, Ireckonu, Bouwgroep Dijkstra Draisma, FEBO, Intrax Suspension, 4.Brands, ASC Group, P1 racewear, Super-B, CM and Copernica.

