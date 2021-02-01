Closing on Sunday May 2, the online application portal as available at this link:



https://registrations.fia.com/wtcr.



The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup remains the pinnacle of customer touring car racing and sits at top of the TCR category ladder for a fourth consecutive season.



Evolving from the World Touring Car Championship at the end of 2017, the WTCR is administered by the FIA and promoted by Eurosport Events.



Some of the best drivers in the business, including experienced campaigners and young talents aiming for the top, compete in turbocharged TCR cars from brands such as Alfa Romeo, Audi, CUPRA, Honda, Hyundai, Lynk & Co and Renault.



A Balance of Performance formula, tyres from Goodyear and sustainable biofuel from P1 Racing Fuels provide a level playing field, with power capped at 360bhp and speeds reaching 260kph.



Significant cost-control measures help maintain strong grid numbers and allow privateer teams with limited technical support from manufacturers to fight at the front.



The 2021 season is set to comprise five weekends in Europe ahead of a three-event Asia leg. Two practice sessions, a single three-stage qualifying session featuring two elimination periods, plus two races are timetabled at each event, which enjoy extensive live global broadcasting.



Points go to top five in the first and third qualifying stages, while the top 15 score in both races.



The first 10 places on the Race 1 grid are decided by the Q2 results reversed, meaning the driver who is P10 in Q2 starts Race 1 on the DHL Pole Position followed by the ninth fastest driver and so on. The results of the DHL Pole Position top-five Q3 shootout decide the first five grid places for Race 2.



As well as the FIA Drivers’ and Teams’ titles, the FIA Junior Driver Title is for the best racer 24 or under at the start of 2021 with no WTCC/WTCR experience prior to 2019. The FIA Female Driver Title is new for 2021.



Independent racers are eligible for the WTCR Trophy, while the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy and TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver accolade are awarded at each event.



The Goodyear #FollowTheLeader recognises the driver at the head of the title standings after each qualifying session or race. They are presented with the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow jacket and carry the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow windscreen strip on their car until such time that they no longer top the points classification.



WTCR CALENDAR 2021



Rounds 1 and 2:WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, June 3-5

Rounds 3 and 4:WTCR Race of Portugal, Vila Real, June 26-27

Rounds 5 and 6:WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, July 10-11

Rounds 7 and 8:WTCR Race of Italy, Adria International Raceway, July 31-August 1

Rounds 9 and 10:WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, August 21-22

Rounds 11 and 12:WTCR Race of South Korea, Inje Speedium, October 16-1

Rounds 13 and 14:WTCR Race of China, Venue TBC, November 6-7

Rounds 15 and 16:WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, November 19-21



WTCR weekends begin with two free practice sessions of 45 minutes and 30 minutes duration, followed by a single qualifying session. This will be split into three stages, including two elimination periods, at all events with the exception of WTCR Race of Germany where one uninterrupted qualifying session lasting 40 minutes is run.



Points on a scale of 5-4-3-2-1 are handed to the fastest five drivers at the completion of Qualifying Q1 and Qualifying Q3, while the fastest five at the end of WTCR Race of Germany Qualifying will score points on scale of 10-8-6-4-2.



Achievements of women recognised through inaugural FIA WTCR Female Driver Title

The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup recognises the achievements of women drivers in the series with the introduction by motorsport’s world governing body of the new-for-2021 FIA WTCR Female Driver Title, which is subject to a minimum of three all-season entries being received. As well as being eligible for overall WTCR points, competitors score points towards the FIA WTCR Female Driver Title on the same basis as the overall classification.



WTCR Rookie Title renamed WTCR Junior Driver Title for 2021

From 2021 the FIA WTCR Rookie Driver Title becomes the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title to further the highlight the participation of young drivers in WTCR. To be eligible, drivers must be 24 or under on January 1, 2021, and must not haven taken part in any WTCR or FIA World Touring Car Championship events prior to 2019. WTCR Junior Title contenders are eligible for overall WTCR points and score points towards the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title on the same basis as the overall classification.



Sporting/Technical regulations to download:



FIA WTCR 2021 sporting regulations

FIA WTCR 2021 technical regulations