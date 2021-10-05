Bence Boldizs has taken to his simulator to get ready for this weekend’s WTCR Race of Czech Republic and his first appearance at Autodrom Most.

The Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy driver is one of a number of WTCR racers with no previous experience of the 4.212-kilometre circuit, which stages rounds 9 and 10 of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup from October 8-10.



In order to be as prepared as possible, the Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición driver has been learning the track virtually from his home in Budapest.



“Most, like all four remaining tracks on the calendar, will be unknown for me so I am doing a lot of practice on my simulator and I really like it but it’s not really a second home race for me because it’s 700 kilometres by car from Budapest to Most so not so close,” Boldizs said. “For the CUPRAs it will be good with high-speed corners and a long straight.



“Last year, my debut year, I finished with three Q2 appearances in a row. This year we are struggling and I am not satisfied with my performance, which is strange because it’s exactly the same car I used last year. Therefore, I am really happy we are going to an unknown track because I have to learn everything from zero.”



As well as chasing outright points, Boldizs is also in contention for the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title and WTCR Trophy classifications.

